Programmable Mutter

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February 2026

January 2026

The limits to Trump's power in America and the world
Hubris and cruelty have consequences
  Henry Farrell
Davos is a rational ritual
How Europe and Carney disrupted Trump's ceremony of self-anointment
  Henry Farrell
The Strong Will Suffer What They Must
Vaclav's Grocer and American Hubris
Published on Hegemon  
Europe has more bargaining strength than it thinks
But less than it would have if it were thinking straight
  Henry Farrell
AI is great for scientists. Perhaps it's not so great for science
Large language models may make science more generic
  Henry Farrell
The Future of Democracy Depends on the Republican Party
The Battle for a Liberal Society is Happening Within the Political Right
Published on Social Notes by Ryan Enos  
My favourite posts from 2025
They might - or might not - be yours
  Henry Farrell
© 2026 Henry Farrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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