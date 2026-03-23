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"Gooning Towards the Führer" as policy coordination
The Trumpist administrative style
Mar 23
•
Henry Farrell
291
47
71
Cosma Shalizi Is Aware of All Internet Traditions
Shalizi’s frame of artificial intelligence as mechanized tradition
Published on arg min
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Mar 20
AI is a bureaucratic technology. So is fighting war.
What happens when AI slop hits targeting systems and civil liberties?
Mar 3
•
Henry Farrell
96
13
21
February 2026
Who loses from the Anthropic fight? Maybe Elon Musk and Alex Karp.
Arbitrary state power can cut in many directions
Feb 27
•
Henry Farrell
164
34
51
The Median Voter Theorem is a Clarity Trap
What the Democratic party needs - what it demands - is bold, persistent experimentation
Feb 12
•
Henry Farrell
254
73
76
January 2026
The limits to Trump's power in America and the world
Hubris and cruelty have consequences
Jan 27
•
Henry Farrell
189
51
35
Davos is a rational ritual
How Europe and Carney disrupted Trump's ceremony of self-anointment
Jan 24
•
Henry Farrell
154
43
39
The Strong Will Suffer What They Must
Vaclav's Grocer and American Hubris
Published on Hegemon
•
Jan 22
Europe has more bargaining strength than it thinks
But less than it would have if it were thinking straight
Jan 21
•
Henry Farrell
85
22
25
AI is great for scientists. Perhaps it's not so great for science
Large language models may make science more generic
Jan 15
•
Henry Farrell
81
29
18
The Future of Democracy Depends on the Republican Party
The Battle for a Liberal Society is Happening Within the Political Right
Published on Social Notes by Ryan Enos
•
Jan 9
My favourite posts from 2025
They might - or might not - be yours
Jan 2
•
Henry Farrell
60
5
10
© 2026 Henry Farrell
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