Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Mark Schaeffer's avatar
Mark Schaeffer
Feb 12

Runaway inequalty since Reaganomics, but enabled by corporate-friendly neoliberal Dems, is the antithesis of moderation. Socialist rhetoric may or may not play in Peoria, but Bernie's, AOC's, and Mamdani's programs to improve the lives of working families are overwhelmingly popular just about everywhere.

Likewise, the divide and rule strategy of highlighting wedge issues to split the non-wealthy majority can be neutralized in most of the country by good old moderate live-and-let-live liberalism, then pivoting back to kitchen table issues.

Strong progressive candidates can win by pointing out that the common people are struggling and insecure because the 1% has been taking the lion's share of economic growth for decades (there is data: https://prospect.org/2025/12/03/79-trillion-heist-worker-pay/ ). As the notorious Willie Sutton explained when asked why he robbed banks, "that's where the money is".

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Foster Roberts's avatar
Foster Roberts
Feb 14

A cheer for idiosyncratic writing! It’s proof that an AI or something else of equally boring taste didn’t write it.

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