Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Zev Trachtenberg's avatar
Zev Trachtenberg
Mar 23

Here's a dilemma--the intellectual thrill of understanding something, versus the numbing heartbreak that comes with that understanding. But thank you for the insight, heartbreak notwithstanding.

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j.harbroe@mail.com's avatar
j.harbroe@mail.com
Mar 23

trump is seriously ill with Dementia. I spotted this during the 2016 campaign but at that time he was experiencing what is called 'early-onset' Dementia and he did not realize it and he laughed it off. I continued to dog him during his entire first term. Then 4 years passed. Now he has been in office this term for a year, for a total of 5 years. There is no cure for Dementia the condition merely continues to deteriorate. He is aware now that he is ill. He admitted he did not remember starting the war with Iran, a classic symptom of Dementia. Not all seniors suffer from Dementia but many do. Another strong symptom is the lust for war, ie; Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, and his refusal to end Ukraine and Gaza. All in one year. This past year I have begged America's psychiatrists to make an appearance and/or a post. Finally in February 2026 two have and they concur with my position. At this point it is just cruel for the GOP and the Senate to expect him to continue to work. His condition has progressed to 'full-on' Dementia and he is in desperate need of full time care by a psychiatrist in a sanitarium. Both the GOP and the Senate have an obligation to step up to the plate with a solution.

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