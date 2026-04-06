Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
9h

"...or that excitable claim that humanity is doomed to be superseded because of the performance of AI on this or that test". We're doomed to be superseded because that's what the purveyors and profiteers are pushing for.

Human judgement can't really be measured, much less optimized. Finding those areas outside the "sweet spot" of AI optimization is where the remaining (hopefully gainful) employment will be found.

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SOVARC-SoRh's avatar
SOVARC-SoRh
5h

Recht points to the limits of statistical rationality.

The real issue is that once governance relies on model‑driven logic, the system drifts; because models cannot carry human values or political judgment.

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