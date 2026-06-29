Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
3d

It's just incredible how Trumpkopf punishes our allies and rewards our adversaries. If I didn't know any better, I would swear he was taking orders from Putin. /s

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Alex Tolley's avatar
Alex Tolley
3d

During the late 1970s, Marc Rich illegally sold Iranian oil that violated the sanctions on Iran. He was found guilty, but evaded jail by decamping to Switzerland. Eventually, his wife got him pardoned by Bill Clinton. Trump is doing a similar thing, but by fiat as a POTUS. Rank hath its privileges! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marc_Rich

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