Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Brenda's avatar
Brenda
8d

Thank you for this post. We need to think deeply about what happens when the tools of national power are turned on domestic organizations and companies - export controls (e.g., Anthropic), nationalization (e.g., Intel, MP Materials), non-kinetic obliteration (e.g., USAID and most federal agencies). The research and practical questions are about the strategy (other than tributes) they will use to survive and thrive, and whether they can do so ethically and sustainably through successive regimes. I think you are completely accurate on Dean Ball and whether he really thinks through the consequences of a capricious and ill-informed unitary executive.

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The Capitalization Game's avatar
The Capitalization Game
8d

Henry Farrell’s article on the Trump-Anthropic/Fable dispute is useful because it shows that the fight over AI regulation is not simply a fight between regulation and deregulation. It is also a fight over *how* regulation is exercised and who benefits from that exercise. Often, the explanation we are given is only the surface story. A policy, decision, or public argument may be presented as national security, public safety, technological progress, market efficiency, or institutional reform. Sometimes that explanation is sincere. But often it is incomplete. Beneath the surface story sits a deeper truth: someone is trying to gain, protect, or redirect power. The real question, then, is not only *what are they saying?* It is also *what benefit does this action produces, who receives that benefit, and who loses power as a result?*

This is where three ideas fit together. **Surface story/deeper truth** helps us see the gap between the stated rationale and the underlying power move. **Distract-to-extract** describes the strategy: create noise, conflict, spectacle, complexity, or crisis so attention is pulled toward the visible drama while power, money, authority, access, or institutional control is extracted elsewhere. **Weaponization of ambiguity** explains the method: use vague laws, unclear procedures, technical complexity, emergency powers, discretionary authority, or legal gray zones to make the extraction difficult to see, challenge, or stop. Farrell’s article matters because it shows this mechanism in action: AI safety and national security may be the surface story, but the deeper issue is the expanding ability of executive power to use ambiguity itself as leverage over strategically important private actors.

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