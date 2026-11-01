Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nikhil Kalyanpur's avatar
Nikhil Kalyanpur
2d

Great stuff. Would love to see that additional survey. But was surprised not to see a link/parallel with lindblom and structural power of business

Reply
Share
1 reply by Henry Farrell
Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
2d

'“When we saw this operation unfold and we heard the results of it, I think we all thought, damn, that’s impressive,” Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said...' WTH?

"In a June article for the Financial Times, Hillary Clinton defended the president’s Board of Peace..." Double WTH? I have to be careful here, I could all too easily start blurting out ribbons of expletives.

"...if e.g. Marco Rubio takes over after Trump departs the scene". That's not gonna happen.

The notion that a foreign policy consensus exists only because its participants believe it does is rather disturbing.

Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry Farrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture