Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will H's avatar
Will H
Jan 7, 2025Edited

I think this is basically right, but I'd add one important detail-- the rise of online communities as a central forum for identity formation and political discourse has necessarily led to the collapse of offline communities organized around place, vocation, etc. that previously facilitated these processes. (Maybe "necessarily led to" is a bit too strong and it's more accurate to say "been accompanied by," but my hunch is that the stronger version is closer to the truth-- people have a finite capacity to participate in various communities and form political conclusions, and the rise of one forum's importance past a certain point necessarily implies the fall of another.) This is really, really bad for the sort of collective democratic thinking that you highlight in the piece as the bedrock for healthy democratic government, since that process relies on each community in the polity first having preferences about issues that are germane to them and then secondly having more-or-less proportional representation so that these preferences are backed at a level appropriate for their prevalence. Here I'm reminded of Sam Rosenfeld and Daniel Schlozman's comment on Know Your Enemy that candidates from both parties have adopted a more national, homogeneous rhetorical affect and set of positions as the parties have been hollowed out. It used to be that a Republican stump speech in Nebraska would sound completely different from a stump speech in New York or Florida, but now you turn on any of the three and they're all talking about trans kids in bathrooms.

I like this explanation as a framework for thinking about why online publics are so poisonous for our political life because it draws attention to several revealing parallels. First off, these forums are accelerating this homogenizing process that Rosenfield and Schlozman were mostly talking about in the context of campaign finance. (I think they may have also discussed social media briefly, but it's been a while since I heard this interview and I'm not sure.) Both of these phenomena untether political elites from a set of positions that they'd otherwise have to represent by raising the salience of other issues, but social media is arguably more dangerous because of how users understand the information they encounter as something natural & intrinsic to their own community rather than something coming from the outside political sphere. Social media thus resembles the Brooks Brothers riot, the Tea Party, and other "astroturfed" political movements and affiliations in American history.

Second, this warping of various communities that were previously sorted into rough political districts by affinity shares some striking similarities to previous dislocations to regional politics that were caused by breakthroughs in information technology-- talk radio, tv, even the printing press if you want to go all Imagined Communities about it. Again, a clear difference here is the apparent "democratized" nature of social media, which is actually financialization slipping in the back as a wolf in sheep's clothing. This new technology is capable of creating new publics and shaping old ones in ways that previous technologies were not in large part BECAUSE each user on one of these platforms believes that they and their peers are actually the actors responsible for creating and shaping the discourse and the platform itself. This feature of social media should draw our attention to past forms of participatory community formation that were brought about by changes in the information landscape (for instance, call-ins on conservative AM radio) as early forerunners of social media that deserve reappraisal. It should also remind us of the letter to the editor or personals section of the now-obsolete local newspaper, again demonstrating how local communities are impoverished and dissolved by the internet and how this dissolution largely operates through economic dislocation.

It's definitely a scary moment! I think that the superficial freedom to move about the internet and associate with one's chosen community did a lot to obscure the ways that this social transformation put so much of our cultural and political life directly in the grasp of the tech companies and oligarchs that organize our virtual spaces. After all, a naive understanding of the internet that ignores the role of algorithms, moderation, and advertising would lead a person to conclude that online we're all just individual actors, making our own individual choices just as we might offline as we move through this new virtual space that Silicon Valley has created to connect the world. This focus on individual agency and the interconnectedness of previously separate actors also suggests that the neoliberal turn has something to do with the widespread adoption of online life in favor of offline life (or maybe it's more accurate to say that the two phenomena feed one another). Like you, I don't know how we might get out of this mess, but the framework you've laid out here is a great start to understanding the problem that has definitely changed my thinking in several important ways.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Gordon Strause's avatar
Gordon Strause
Jan 7, 2025Edited

There are two greats insights in this post:

- First, that the problem with social media is not misinformation.

- Second, the porn analogy about how porn presents people with a distorted view of sex, which in turn can warp people's own views of what they want or should want and how social media does the same with political discussion.

But the last section goes awry. The problem isn't Musk or Zuckerberg. The problem is the structure of the discussion software itself (particularly Twitter and clones like Blue Sky).

Message platforms built on short messages and short replies; that can thread in any different direction; allow unlimited, immediate posting; and support anonymity are inevitably going to descend into snark, incivility, and tribalism no matter who owns or runs them. Platforms like Twitter and Blue Sky are always gong to devolve into showing us the worst version of ourselves in discussions of controversial issues, which in turn warps our view of view of these issues (for exactly the reason captured in the porn analogy).

What is needed for better social media is a discussion platform that helps participants show the best of themselves rather than the worst. Such a platform would:

- Encourage longer posts.

- Encourage people to share what they believe and why rather then responding to the posts of others.

- Have tools in place that prevent discussions from being dominated by the few (who tend to be the most extreme).

- Reward folks who engage constructively.

- Not allow (or at least discourage) anonymity.

Reply
Share
8 replies
95 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry Farrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture