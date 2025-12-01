Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Hollis Robbins's avatar
Hollis Robbins
Dec 3

This is very smart and sending me back to Gene Wolfe thank you!

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Bob Roberts's avatar
Bob Roberts
Dec 2

2 points stood out to me in this piece:

1) "LLMs speak only when prompted." We are now faced with an Agentic AI universe in which all forms of online commerce may be transacted semi or fully autonomously from the humans that launched them. They will whisper to each other in a growing roar of re-representations of human thought while we perceive an increasingly 'Dead Internet' with a comparatively shrunken volume of authentic human interaction.

Which point leads me to:

2) the Albert B. Lord quote relating to oral traditions where “we cannot correctly speak of a “variant,” since there is no original to be varied.” This is almost exactly Baudrillard's description of the 'hyperreal', in which we have representations lacking an original referent.

LLM output will always contain threads of recognizably human origin, but their growing recombinatory prowess will eventually flood our culture with hyperreal content within which we ourselves will have difficulty tracing a trail back to human origins or even to rule out a human origin. Deep fakes show that this crisis is already upon us.

While we may speak of 'intentionality' as the last redoubt of human story-making, we will eventually be unable to distinguish intent or the lack thereof.

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