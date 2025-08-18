Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Ben Price's avatar
Ben Price
Aug 18, 2025

I have to say I am not remotely qualified to comment on the substance of these posts, but I am so pleased to be exposed to this line of thought about LLMs and AI more generally. It’s so refreshing compared to the usual discourse on the topic I see online. As someone deep, deep in the trenches of all this in the bowels of the IT industry I really appreciate your taking the time to share this publicly, it really enriches my understanding of the topic.

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Al Bergstein's avatar
Al Bergstein
Aug 18, 2025Edited

I too, don't feel qualified to comment on the depth of the substance here, but what I think is being left out is the fact that while these Ai's are being currently trained on LLMs, I do think that they may also be learning in certain labs around the world, by watching humans and machines work. The discussions here seem to rely on only LLM's when it seems to me that a machine that is watching a process could very well be interpreting that process. Recently I was watching robots in China do processes like drywalling. It occurred to me that I wondered what type of LLM's they were using to train these. The robots seemed fully capable of understanding the three-dimensional problems of doing drywalling so I think that it's more than cultural. it seemed to be capable of solving problems as they arose. The notion that the process of drywalling may be outsourced to robots within the next 20 years, would create a very upsetting future for certain trades, not quite sure how that fits into this conversation, but it did come to my mind. I would say that I like Sam Altman do not believe that these are sentient at this point in fact, I really don't know if that's possible in my mind, but there are many humans that I wonder are sentient or not.

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