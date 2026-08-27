Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Kristina McElheran's avatar
Kristina McElheran
11h

I really enjoyed this essay. I suspect that we would disagree on a number of things — but that it would be a productive, enlightening disagreement. The “AI wars” are actually driving me to work more on my non-AI papers, because it’s getting so mean and unfair. (Though, also, 3D printing is really fucking cool…)

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A.W. Martin's avatar
A.W. Martin
11h

It’s so weird how these people think ‘worse bargaining position for labor vis-a-vis capital’ is synonymous with ‘efficiency’. America wastes on the order of 5% of GDP every single year because the labor movement was insufficiently powerful enough to implement a normal healthcare system during the critical juncture of the 1940s and 1950s. https://www.peoplespolicyproject.org/2026/05/26/current-us-healthcare-situation/

Noah is famously an uncharitable freak who thinks everyone else is stupid, but I don’t understand how anyone else thinks giving a tiny percent of people inordinate power will not lead to severe inefficiencies. (E.g., the illegal and prima facially inefficient DOGE actions performed on the whim of a speed-riddled oligarch.)

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