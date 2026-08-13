Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
11h

In other words: right wing sympathist engages in sophistry. I'm shocked I tell you, shocked!

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Cheez Whiz's avatar
Cheez Whiz
12h

Maybe Noah would preferthe word "influence" to "power"? I found his core argument that critics "resent" tech companies' sucess jarring, a purely emotional argumemt with little to support it.

The problem with claimimg consumers choose or even love Amazon (for example) is that it claims the tip of the iceberg is the entire iceberg. The part consumers see, a magical portal to every imaginable product at competitive prices delivered to your doorstep, is indeed insanely popular for obvious reasons. But there's a well-documemted ugly side of how they pull that magic trick off, and its very easy for consumers to ignore it.

This is a tech flip of "privatize profit, socialize risk". Amazon socialized the value and convenience while privafizing the cost on its staff and suppliers. Walmart follows a similar model. All you have to do is ignore the cost to society as a whole and enjoy the personal convenience. Too bad about Main Street but that's Progress.

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