Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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dolores ibarruri's avatar
dolores ibarruri
1d

I know that in the spirit of playing the ball and not the man you have to add caveats to these sorts of pieces about their subject being a good guy etc., but in the case of Noah he has exhibited a track record of intellectual dishonesty across many, many different topics that is truly startling. At some point such a consistent record of bad faith argumentation should make it not so controversial for him to be labelled a bad actor. He is of course free to write whatever he likes but anyone remotely close to the levers of power should be warned away from listening to him.

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Dick Dorroile's avatar
Dick Dorroile
1d

There is no one writing on these topics today who has a greater disparity between the size of their audience and the quality of their analysis than Noah Smith.

My first experience with him was 6 years ago, back when he was purporting to be a professional "China Watcher" (he does not know any Chinese, does not understand Chinese culture) and he repeatedly humiliated himself with basic misunderstandings. His approach has always been to double down or ignore obvious errors and contradictions. I do not know why people read him. He is not a good writer, he is not funny, he is not insightful.

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