Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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henry sholar's avatar
henry sholar
3d

thank you! every essay you write here enlightens me more and more on this situation, and the present one is a big step for me.

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Ary Shalizi's avatar
Ary Shalizi
2d

Why is it always Machine Jesus? Why not Machine Shiva, Lord of the Dance of creative destruction? These machine god types need go expand their horizons.

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