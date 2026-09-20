Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T. Veil's avatar
T. Veil
2d

With some humor I think you artfully explored the "isms" and the challenges that loom in creating perhaps non-belligerent international relations. Thanks!

Reply
Share
Kindred Winecoff's avatar
Kindred Winecoff
1d

The below paper claims its model has accurate out-of-sample forecasting of systemic conflict propensity with a 10-year lead time. I.e., we can know right now if we're heading to WW3, potentially. The key variable is trade fractionalization. I.e.., we're probably heading to WW3 unless we can shore up the trade system very quickly. That makes Mark Carney arguably the most important world actor right now.

https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.1509423112

Ore Koren and I inadvertently forecast current conflict levels 5 years ago with the model published here:

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12571-022-01300-0

I've done analysis since and it's scary (and sad) how well that model performed quantitatively (against e.g. Uppsala data). We're expanding the approach now, maybe something will come of it. The gist is that monetary stabilization -- which also affects trade fractionalization -- is also important (something Carney also understands).

Both models integrate conflict and economy (rather than splitting in IPE and Security separately) into a dynamic model that does *not* assume observational independence, but instead takes structure seriously as a relevant "variable". Brandon Kinne also does this in his work on co-evolving networks.

I agree that taking old ideas off the shelf is a good way forward. Jervis is great. Mostly we just need to try. Journals don't care. So nobody tries. It's never going to be perfect, but we could probably do a lot better if we actually tried (instead of spending all our time on survey experiments), and can refine the models as new data comes. There are no institutional incentives to do this, however, so it isn't done.

The core problem is that IR as a discipline is premised on equilibrium rather than evolution. The "debates" are about equilibrium conditions. You don't need to forecast if you are building equilibrium models, because in equilibrium things don't change.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry Farrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture