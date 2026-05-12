Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Long's avatar
Tim Long
4d

"...bureaucracy should be primarily (perhaps even exclusively) responsive to the people at the top." THIS is the 'unitary executive' notion that both the Epstein class and the Koch class have been hammering into the 'discussion' for around fifty years. And they worked and worked and connived and manipulated until finally they'd fertilized a suitable 'unitary executive' sufficiently that, like an invasive species, he choked off all the more organic and diverse growth. They golf-carted him into the office, and in return for getting his hands on the checkbook, he's given them the keys to the store and a chainsaw. The pirates are owning the coasts and harbors now, and the bandits the plains and forests. Such as that remain. The coast guard and the sheriff's posses have been disarmed and disabled.

A bit of prose that rings ever more true for me. A cranky Welsh Anglican cleric, a hundred years ago:

"The Machine appeared in the distance, singing to itself of money. Its songs were the webs they were caught in, men and women together. The villages were as flies to be sucked empty. God shed a tear. "Enough! Enough!" he cried. But the Machine just looked at him, and went on singing." R. S. Thomas. from "other"

I look forward to a careful reading of "AI as Social Technology".

Oh, and I recommend the acerbicly cynical critic Ed Zitron for his ability to read the techbro's financials and pluck the legs off this developing fraud. Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=or8butOTUp8

Thanks for your work. It's important.

Tim Long, Just Up the Hill from Lock 15

Reply
Share
Eric Dane Walker's avatar
Eric Dane Walker
3d

For me, at least, this was helpful beyond words. Thank you.

Goes to show: agreeing on the objective but not the justification for the objective means you don't actually agree on the objective.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry Farrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture