Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AE Snow's avatar
AE Snow
3d

Great piece. I think so much tech determinism is a rehash of eschatology with a thermodynamics branding - which they then dispense with when it suits. The retrocausality thing is case in point.

Reply
Share
Donald Clarke's avatar
Donald Clarke
3d

Tiny correction: “Sailing TO Byzantium”.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Henry Farrell
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry Farrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture