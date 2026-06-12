Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Cheez Whiz's avatar
Cheez Whiz
6d

Comparing Musk to Henry Ford is a good starting place, engineers whose global reach had little to do with engineering once the empire was up and running. One big difference was Ford's core business was highly profitable. Musk's core SpaceX keeps getting used to hide his money-losing projects, which doesn't seem too stable. Add in that SpaceX is successful largely due to the work of its CEO Shotwell, not Musk, and all that's left is Musk's skill at handling investors. Krugman calls Musk a Ponzi scheme, hard to disagree.

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One Thousand Books Later's avatar
One Thousand Books Later
5d

This was the cherry on top of the delicious read:

"Pliny the Younger described Christianity as a “contagious superstition” (superstitionis contagio) back in the day. I owe this to Cosma."

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