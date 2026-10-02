Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Koop's avatar
Philip Koop
1d

"Like a John Crowley novel"

Ha ha I knew you were going there as soon as you started in on the alchemy. Not that you're wrong.

Reply
Share
Cheez Whiz's avatar
Cheez Whiz
1d

With capitalism hellbent on recreating a world of warring feudal states it seems appropriate we get the court politics and attendant crackpots. Where is my Rasputin, Trump asks.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry Farrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture