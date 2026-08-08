Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Alex Tolley's avatar
Alex Tolley
3h

Link has expired. (3 am, PST). It was working at 2:45am

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Jane Flemming's avatar
Jane Flemming
2h

The link worked for me, thank you. It’s a marvellous article. The book (recommended by you) Undivided by Hahrie Han, is great at describing how people in one community made”solid connections between the communities we live in and the bigger structures of the world” as well as a being a very engaging read. I’ve been reading Dan Pearson’s gardening books and watching his videos, because he’s a great gardener, and because he teaches how to garden in response to specific places. We have active, creative gardening groups all over Nova Scotia and a number of very active field naturalist associations. There are connections being made among all these groups, as well as hunters and anglers, land trusts and farmers. They connect urban and rural communities. They are fun and therapeutic (very necessary right now). Thank you for this reminder that we build new worlds from the ground up.

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