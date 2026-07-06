Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
12h

In addition to all of the above, the corrupting influence of all these "shadow docket" decisions can't be overstated. "Decisions" handed down, unsigned, without justification, on cases that aren't actual emergencies, except to the corrupt "unitary executive".

Speaking of the unitary executive "theory", it's not only corrupt, but downright treasonous, because it's anti-constitutional.

Reply
Share
Stephen S. Power's avatar
Stephen S. Power
13h

Well put. I'd be interested to see a similar study of the rich in general, especially in terms of C-suiters and specifically looking at those, such as Ford's Jim Farley, who gave Trump million-dollar election bribes.

Also the way out of the Balogun controversy is simple: The coach shouldn't play him tonight. When asked why, the coach should simply say that he's honoring the official's decision and playing by the rules.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry Farrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture