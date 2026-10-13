Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Stephen S. Power's avatar
Stephen S. Power
21h

I like the formulation of this trilemma, which is similar to the engineer/designer's trilemma: You can have something good, cheap or quickly; choose two.

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Neil Pitman's avatar
Neil Pitman
21h

Personally I like Substack as it is full of very interesting stuff. But that’s the problem - there are too many posts - I would estimate that I only get to maybe 20% of what I want to read. So I actually like those authors who post infrequent but with very insightful writing.

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