Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Jeff O.'s avatar
Jeff O.
3d

Funny that Elon and his sycophants would refer to the rest of us as “takers.” This coming from the guy who’s been handed billions of dollars of taxpayer money to start and run businesses that fail profitability for decades. And the only reason that Tesla is profitable now is because of a government program that allows the company to sell carbon credits. And where does a portion of the money for this program come from??? Oh, that would be from all of us “takers”. Our taxpayer dollars. Hypocrisy of the billionaire class, and their shills, knows no bounds.

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Ary Shalizi's avatar
Ary Shalizi
3d

Isn't it just as plausible that the self-interest of merchants was a gentler master than the passions of princes because merchants were many and had minimal power by comparison to the princes? Did any of the early theorists of state imagine the local dry goods trader having resources comparable to those of a princely state?

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