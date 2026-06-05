Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Manny Blacksher's avatar
Manny Blacksher
6d

This is a terrific appreciation of The Peripheral's dual timeline confabulation (I have liked Ossian's characterization as the Oirish wide-boy with the shady past, but I never twigged the Flann O'Brien references. Well spotted!). My one exception or addition to your reading concerns the meaning of "The Jackpot." You've pointed out that concatenation of 'disasters'---ecological, technological, socio-economic, ideological, institutional---is a 'winner' for the stratospheric elites who later form kleptocratic oligarchies. I think this is facially true: outside of the dual-timeline McGuffins, there aren't effective ways for the future's invisible 90% to challenge Klept hegemony (in the post-breakdown future, world population has been substantially reduced). However, if the Klepts have climbed the piles of bodies to become kings-of-the-mountain, there seems to be 'some' gladiators' regret. At least a few of the future oligarchs willingly assist the super-intelligent AIs that are gaming their pasts into 'better' alternate futures.

By contrast, I think 'The Jackpot' mainly means the full, multi-factor breakdown of our 'advanced' democratic expectations and classical liberal institutions. It's a bit like taking James T Reason's 'Swiss cheese' security model to an apocalyptic conclusion: individual catastrophic breakdowns are, perhaps, individually survivable. But The Jackpot occurs when all the individual failures happen at once. The boundaries that might have succeeded in minimizing one or two disasters have been incapacitated by other disasters. When all things fall apart, the only survival and the only game remaining are for klepto-oligarchs to use advanced technology to secure their own and their appendages' survival. Even the Klepts might regret that their successes required the annihilation of billions of ordinary people, but the Klepts have prevailed in their diminished societies, and, for these Randian 'visionaries', keeping your eyes on amassing more comparative power is the only remaining game in town. It's the sympathetic, remorseful minor elites who gamble on creating futures where more folks survive still enfranchised with the distributed benefits of the liberal Enlightenment.

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Rob Nelson's avatar
Rob Nelson
6d

Lovely bit of cultural criticism of a great book. Trying not to get my hopes up about the third novel in what was to be a trilogy. Gibson's not talking about it, which is probably good news for its quality and bad news for how soon we'll read it.

If it's not too much trouble, could you post a reference for the (broken?) link to the Somalia document about "enabling technicals"?

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