Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
2h

Excellent callback to a fantastic publication

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Ted Lemon's avatar
Ted Lemon
2h

Back before time began (in the 1990s) I used to maintain an open source software package. I was being paid to do it, so I had a lot of freedom to decide how to approach it. Once its popularity took off a bit, I started to get a lot of requests for help and bug reports on the mailing list. At first I found this hugely problematic—it was really time consuming. But after a while I started to notice patterns in the questions and bug reports, and realized that rather than being a problem, they were a trove of information.

So I started to just figure out what to do next based on the patterns I was seeing on the mailing list. I was doing rapid releases, so the feedback loop was fairly tight, and what I found was that after a while, the traffic started to really decline. I'd still get the occasional thing, but nowhere near as much.

This required a bit of humility—sometimes the user would do something that seemed completely stupid to me, and I needed to make a change because of that, and I _wanted_ to argue with them that they were being silly. But in fact there was usually a way to genuinely improve the software as a result of their question, even if it felt like a dumb question.

The software has since been EOL'd, so this is ancient history, but it honestly surprises me how infrequently I see customer-facing organizations do this sort of thing. Rather than simply addressing the customer report, the organization doubles down and tries to do nothing, because the customer is mistaken.

It's really sad that this reaction is so prevalent. Imagine if instead of trying to find new ways to ignore the customer, they actually fixed the customers' problems!

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