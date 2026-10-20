Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Think Uphill's avatar
Think Uphill
3hEdited

Thank you for laying this out so clearly.

It made me think of 1951, when France and Germany took the chokepoints of their age, coal and steel, and put them under joint governance. It wasn’t a defensive arrangement. It was a positive project: make war between them materially impossible and build something together instead.

Today every major power seems to have a chokepoint strategy, and none a project like that.

What worries me most is AI. The White House’s 2025 AI plan calls “unquestioned and unchallenged global technological dominance” a national security imperative.

Peter Thiel taught a generation of founders that “competition is for losers” and that “monopoly is the condition of every successful business.” In search or payments, you can debate it. But that logic has now moved from companies to states, and it has been aimed at the most powerful general-purpose technology in history.

The difference is what happens to the loser. A company that loses a market closes or gets bought. A state that fears losing a race for power has another option: force.

I think AI needs coordination on shared principles, not a race to dominate. I wrote about this in my first essay: https://thinkuphill.substack.com/p/we-didnt-just-lose-the-peace-we-lost

If chokepoints only buy each power more insecurity, what do you think it would take to start talking about shared principles again?

Reply
Share
Cian O'Connor's avatar
Cian O'Connor
3h

But there's a significant qualitative difference between what China is doing, and what the USA is doing. China's actions generally are defensive in nature, and it only used the rare earth restrictions as a counter to the US weaponizing tariffs. Maybe that will change with China, but there's no sign of this - and I think the only reason that there is a differing perception in the west, is because the west analyzes China from the perspective of _what they would do_.

What changed between now and 20 years ago is that US global dominance made highly fragile export chains seem like a non-brainer. Now the downsides (to the US) of such a strategy have come into focus, along with China's rise as a plausible challenger and rapid US decline - the merits of such a strategy look very different _to the west_. It was always fragile, required a lot of coercion and so wasn't terrible stable. It's fall shouldn't be that surprising in retrospect.

If advanced chip production requires highly globalized supply/manufacturing chains then it may not survive. Or it may be replaced by something sturdier and far more centralized (probably in SE Asia, and dominated by China due to its sheer size). Add to that likely declines in certain forms of essential energy production (diesel primarily), and the world is likely to look very different over the coming decades. Smaller probably.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry Farrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture