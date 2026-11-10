Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Nur.'s avatar
Nur.
2d

“If you read for escape you will never try to change your life, or anyone else's.”

His interviews aside, you’ve convinced me to read some of his work

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Alex Tolley's avatar
Alex Tolley
1d

The last book I read by Harrison was "Light." I enjoyed it and put it in my home library.

However, it seems to me that the Booker judges are a good example of C. P. Snow's "Two Cultures" observation. Literary style rather than story is their criterion for excellence. 2 years ago, they awarded Samantha harvey's "Orbital: A Novel" the prize. I recall that Amazon commenters mentioned that it was not science fiction, had no plot, but the writing was beautiful. The current award is for Harrison's "The End of Everything," which has a 3.2-star rating on Amazon, with comments about the story being jumbled and difficult to understand. Hardly a recommendation to others to read the novel.

This seems to be a trend when mainstream writers decide to write in teh science fiction genre, but seem to have no understanding of the genre, or indeed of science and technology. Maybe that is why so much science fiction on TV and in movies is so much nonsense. Plausibility of the technology is abrogated in favor of an action-oriented script that seems like a costume drama that could be set in any period.

Understandably, I think this post places Farrell firmly on the humanities side of the two cultures. He appears more interested in the writing and "meta" of the content than the story itself. There is nothing wrong with literature exploring the "human condition," especially using science fiction as the lens to explore it. However, the story should still maintain a structure with world-building, good characters, and a strong plot that moves the story along. Elegant wordsmithing should enhance, but not displace these requirements. The comments from readers on Amazon indicate that Harrison has not followed these basics. No doubt, once the literati read the book, the comments will be replete with effusive praise for the writing, and the rating will increase accordingly.

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