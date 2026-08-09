Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Joan's avatar
Joan
1dEdited

This is an essay on John Crowley that is worth several weeks reading, delving into what’s mentioned. If I had a lifelist of books read, I could check to see what’s missing. But at this point, i see it as a seminar in mostly things I’ve missed, to add to my pile TBR. Thank you, @Henry Farrell.

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John Harvey's avatar
John Harvey
16hEdited

That was a beautiful appreciation; and an appreciation is one of the finest things a human heart can do.

It is the heart saying: "Thank you."

The tears are the seal of authenticity.

Well done.

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