Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheez Whiz's avatar
Cheez Whiz
2d

I'd argue that part of the power of AI is its ability to lie convincingly to us, and again the language of intentionality pokes its nose under the tent. Of course its real and intended power is its ability to organize and consolodate information in ways that are useful, though that keeps getting conflated with things like writing and thinking. If we can't understand how it works we should at least understand what its doing to us.

Reply
Share
3 replies
henry sholar's avatar
henry sholar
1d

For social sciences to stretch into the bigness of the structures and the largeness of the processes seems to be called for -- even on the superficial level where i dwell and try to understand what's going on. The threat appears to me to be making us devolve (more) into ignorant & purely transactional beasts guided by large language models' dictation of an ongoing computer simulation of reality. I think this is being made possible without a solitary human necessarily believing a machine has sentience, consciousness. It just takes marketing, preaching that as a gospel.

We are being drawn into the ultimate Gestell, as i understand heidegger/Dreyfus. Back in my prime, when i thought I was flying with the eagles, I was cognizant of the big boys -- heidegger, Wittgenstein, Dewey -- all coming to the same conclusion from their very different POVs: that what we need is *a new way of thinking*. AI aint it.

It seems to me that "the social sciences in the public interest" should have this charge. Good luck. I'll be reading along as best I can. This (with trumpism, et al, to boot) is all quite a desolation for a 77-year-old. I hope things look better for you younger, more active thinkers.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry Farrell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture