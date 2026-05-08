Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Jon W's avatar
Jon W
2d

This is good (all your stuff is good), but I want to offer one caution. First, a point of agreement. You make an important point that judges aren't purely political actors -- one of the striking things about judicial decision-making is that judges almost always believe, from their own internal perspective, that their decisions are correct applications of the law. It's (almost) never the case that they're rubbing their hands together and saying to themselves, "this decision is legally wrong but advances our political agenda." Otoh, because so much of the judicial decision-making we're looking at is so heavily influenced by a judge's priors and ideology, the outcomes aren't so different from what they would be if the judges *were* purely political actors. (I base this observation on a lot of time spent around judges, including a Supreme Court clerkship, and nearly 40 years as a legal academic.)

The point I want to caution about is that "originalism," as used by FedSoc members or otherwise, is at best a shorthand or synecdoche for a larger complex of conservative legal views and understandings. Callais, for example, isn't an originalist decision, and it doesn't purport to be. My point isn't just that originalism is incoherent and invoked only in the breach (though both of those are true); it's that even from conservative justices' perspectives, originalism just isn't relevant to a lot of important disputes. But there's a lot else in the conservative legal superstructure to help populate conservative justices' internal understanding about what "the law" demands.

Here's an example of one of the ways in which one needs to be careful about this sort of thing: You describe Marty Lederman's brief on the National-Guard deployment issue as "originalist." But there's no constitutional issue in that case. It's true that the brief relies heavily on the legislative history, legislative intent, and historical context of the 1903 statute in question. But relying on legislative history is a classic "liberal" legal methodology. The conservative justices for the most part condemn looking to legislative intent in statutory interpretation; they view that as inconsistent with appropriate "textualism" -- an approach importantly different from the originalism they purport to uphold in constitutional analysis.

So there's a lot going on.

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Barry Gerber's avatar
Barry Gerber
2d

The Roberts Court is corrupt. It has cemented and is cementing corruption into our system. Radical right corruption will not pack up and leave on its own. It’s time for the states that are providing the bulk of funding for this corruption to cut off the flow of dollars. No taxation without representation. And, to begin a movement to leave this corrupt union, forming one or more new countries. Difficult? Yes. But, better than living in a polity that exists mainly to make the richer and the poor poorer.

“The Roberts Court is not only presiding over the most spectacularly corrupt government in the history of US politics (itself a remarkable achievement). It is actively enabling it, both through its past jurisprudence and current decisions.”

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