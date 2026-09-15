Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Robin Luethe's avatar
Robin Luethe
3d

Damn. The EU needs to be more united, but as much we all need a unified NAFTA. The EU and NAFTA make the world a better place.

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The Great Sandini's avatar
The Great Sandini
3d

Canada currently finds itself behind the 8-ball. Fortunately PM Carney is an expert pool player. Whether he makes this shot or not is anyone’s guess, but regardless it is Canada’s best chance. And even if the US does come to its senses after the Trump era has ended, current efforts will certainly leave the country in a stronger position.

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