Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Timothy Burke's avatar
Timothy Burke
Dec 6, 2025

I think it's really that their greatest enemy is liberalism. The difference between Orban and Trump, it turns out, is that Trumpism (if not Trump personally) is in fact a revolutionary ideology and it has seized the state. It's a Bolshevism of the far-right, led by a vanguard. And they are right now having the same debate that the Bolsheviks had not long after seizing power, which is about how to consolidate the revolution throughout the Russian Empire and then subsequently about whether you could or should just have a "revolution in one country". And it's plain that there's a faction in Trumpism that doesn't feel their revolution will be safe if Western Europe still clings to liberal democracy.

Given how hapless the governing liberal-centrist parties in Europe have been in power in the last decade (Broder's piece in the NYT was on point about this), Trumpism is potentially doing them a favor by fomenting revolution from the right--it may not only make the existing governments more popular but it may give them the backbone to really strongly hit back at their ethnonationalist/fascist right, Schmitt notwithstanding.

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Nick Defabrizio's avatar
Nick Defabrizio
Dec 6, 2025

This document is an obvious attempt by the Vance wing of MAGA to foment right wing/fascist nationalist movements in Europe. Look what happened in Canadian politics to understand what effect this will have: with a few exceptions this will hurt the popularity of these movements for a simple reason: nationalist movements by there nature abhor overt interference from large foreign powers. I am more concerned about what US based oligarchs will do or foment to protect their access to European markets. That is where the real risk lies.

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