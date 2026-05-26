Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Rob Nelson's avatar
Rob Nelson
1d

Thanks for this rescue of Drucker, who along with John Kenneth Galbraith, seems to have been flushed from collective memory just when their ideas might help think through the problems of ensuring this new social technology is used to manage organizations rather than control or replace workers.

How strange for Prince to choose Drucker for this exercise! I wonder what prompt led him or his pet writer there.

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John Harvey's avatar
John Harvey
1d

This is a great piece by Henry.

Here we go again. The greatest shortage today, as before, is not in our analysis, it is in our collective humanity.

The Nazis collected and kept plenty of data on their subjects, especially their Jewish ones. And they drove all the waste out of their killing machines. They were as tech-forward as anyone.

Drucker saw this in person. He was present at his university the day of the Nazi takeover. His account is chilling to read, here in The Atlantic, or in his autobiography "Adventures of a Bystander," which is all about people, his primary source:

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1978/12/the-monster-and-the-lamb/662832/

If we don't get ourselves right, how can we expect our works to go right?

May I also bring to your attention Peter's soulmate Francis Hesselbein? She didn't come from Stanford or Wall Street, she came from the Girl Scouts:

https://www.druckerforum.org/blog/leadership-icons-frances-r-hesselbein-and-peter-f-drucker-a-legacy-of-shared-leadership-by-elizabeth-haas-edersheim/

They both knew how to show up on time. And they both agreed with Kahlil Gibran:

"Work is love made visible."

https://www.poetry.com/poem/54030/on-work

https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/books/98/12/13/specials/gibran-secrets.html

Shouldn't we begin with the most important things, not put them aside until later, when it may be too late?

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