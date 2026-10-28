Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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USIBARIS's avatar
USIBARIS
12h

who designs the "prompts" to solve mathematical problems ??????

IMHO, Mathematicians.

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
15h

The Navier-Stokes Conjecture "proof" (since nobody thus far has been able to verify it) reminds me of the Fleischmann-Pons cold fusion debacle back in 1989. It also reminds me of (ex) Google engineer Blake LeMoine, rabidly foaming at the mouth, declaring his AI creation sentient.

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