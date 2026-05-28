Above is a video-format coda to the AI as Social Technology paper that Cosma and I wrote, drawing on work with other collaborators too. I spent last week at Oxford’s Blavatnik School, where I gave the Astor lecture on AI as Social Technologies. I didn’t realize that they were recording it, but it’s now up on YouTube. If you’ve read Cosma’s and my paper, you’ll have a good idea of what it says - it does include some very brief discussion of how our argument applies not simply bureaucracy but to democracy and markets too. When we wrote our original paper, we were planning to do all three, but then discovered that just doing bureaucracy on its own took more than 10,000 words, and since we had not been commissioned to write a short book …

Anyway, enjoy and of course feel free to share.