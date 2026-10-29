Programmable Mutter

Programmable Mutter

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Stop the Slop.'s avatar
Stop the Slop.
3d

an epic that narrates itself is also how i'd describe my uncle at christmas

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Ary Shalizi's avatar
Ary Shalizi
3d

Whoa whoa whoa. Hold on a second, the most interesting thing in this article for me is in the footnote. Gaelic has no word for “yes” or “no”? How does that work in practice? Do all answers have to literally restate the premises of the question, e.g., if asked “is the sky blue?” A gaelic speaker cannot simply say “yes,” but has to say “the sky is blue.”? That is wild! Are there other languages that work that way?

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